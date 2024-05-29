23,830 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Zoetis comprises 2.1% of Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 2,296,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,344. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.