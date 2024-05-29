2,798 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys
Qualys Trading Down 2.1 %
QLYS opened at $143.37 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.53 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.98.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.