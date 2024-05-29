306 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 165,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

