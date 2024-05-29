32,455 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Innealta Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 49,114 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $185.68. The company had a trading volume of 328,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,038. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

