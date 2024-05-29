3,740 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,740 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.32. 134,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

