3,994 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

