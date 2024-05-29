3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.