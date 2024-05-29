492 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.
S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $424.75. 870,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.35. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
