53,752 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. 457,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $143.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

