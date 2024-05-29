7,345 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

