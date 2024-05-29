750,000 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLUE

About bluebird bio

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.