750,000 Shares in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 178,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 524,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
bluebird bio Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $98.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
