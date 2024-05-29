77,930 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.54. 2,345,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $85.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

