A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $694,198.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 126,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 91,961 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $901.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.