ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.96 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $313,543.75 and approximately $9.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,645.76 or 0.99981308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000314 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.