Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $167.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF traded up $37.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,111,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,008. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.