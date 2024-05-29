Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.25 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust stock traded up GBX 1.64 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.14 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 17,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.67. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.50 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of £163.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,871 ($4,943.81). Company insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

