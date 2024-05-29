ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.60

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 628880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.49 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $468,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,669 shares of company stock worth $1,441,922. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 188,080 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.