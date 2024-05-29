Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.36. Accolade shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 21,629 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

