Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (AVHNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2253 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ackermans & Van Haaren’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Price Performance
AVHNY stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. Ackermans & Van Haaren has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
About Ackermans & Van Haaren
