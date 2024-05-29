Advent Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 31st (NASDAQ:ADN)

Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, May 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

