AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $91.80 on Wednesday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

