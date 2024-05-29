Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Boosted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.51% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $77,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,567. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.