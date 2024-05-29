AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

