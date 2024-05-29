Aion Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, Aion has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $52.45 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00090813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00029915 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012682 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $49,469.52 or 0.71514117 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

