Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,458,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the previous session’s volume of 267,952 shares.The stock last traded at $66.99 and had previously closed at $67.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,254 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Alarm.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Stories

