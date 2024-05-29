Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Down 5.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 92,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 877,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

