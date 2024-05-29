Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.62

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alliance Trust Stock Performance

ATST stock opened at GBX 1,214.10 ($15.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.31. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 977.50 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,264 ($16.14).

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

