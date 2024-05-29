Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.62

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.62 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alliance Trust Stock Performance
ATST stock opened at GBX 1,214.10 ($15.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,229.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,157.31. Alliance Trust has a one year low of GBX 977.50 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,264 ($16.14).
Alliance Trust Company Profile
