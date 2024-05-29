AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $735,314.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 93,020 shares of company stock worth $1,013,279 in the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
