AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $735,314.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at $33,131,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 93,020 shares of company stock worth $1,013,279 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.