Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Alliant Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Alliant Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.