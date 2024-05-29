Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $157.13 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,546 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PDD were worth $157,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PDD by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,776 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 221,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,883,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,829,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,046. The company has a market capitalization of $206.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.28. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $164.69.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

