Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $87.43 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.23% of Ameriprise Financial worth $87,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $7.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.06. The stock had a trading volume of 141,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,301. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.65 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day moving average is $397.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.