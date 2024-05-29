Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $107,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,535,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after buying an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,169,000 after buying an additional 113,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 425,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 189,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,795. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.01 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Get Our Latest Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.