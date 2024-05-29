Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $144,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $487.08. 4,030,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,199. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $489.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $474.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.