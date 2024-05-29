Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,612 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $130,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,492,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $554,386,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,713.64. 141,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,541. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,553.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,594.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MELI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

