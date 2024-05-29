Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,434,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,460 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises 0.9% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.65% of Stellantis worth $526,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 109.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,699 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STLA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,835. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

