Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $124.68 million and $1.81 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

