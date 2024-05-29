Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in May

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altair International Stock Performance

Shares of Altair International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,437. Altair International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Altair International alerts:

Altair International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Altair International Corp. operates in the metals and mining, and green technology sectors. The company explores for lithium. Its flagship project is the Stonewall project that covers an area of approximately 1,260 acres situated in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada. Altair International Corp. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Altair International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.