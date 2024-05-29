Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO) Short Interest Down 68.3% in May

Altair International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Altair International Stock Performance
Shares of Altair International stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,437. Altair International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
Altair International Company Profile
