Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,851 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,850,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after buying an additional 396,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

