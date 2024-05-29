AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 19,431,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,990,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.40 million. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $37,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

