Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 100,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 254,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,476. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $931,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.