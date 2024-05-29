American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,227,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,269,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,545,000 after purchasing an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,468,977,000 after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,628,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,046,000 after buying an additional 138,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. 1,828,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.