Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,869. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.28 and its 200 day moving average is $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

