Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the April 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS ASCJF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. Amsc Asa has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.54.

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, invests in maritime assets and companies in the United States. It operates one international subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022. AMSC ASA was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

