Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LiveRamp (RAMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) recently:

5/24/2024 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2024 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – LiveRamp had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – LiveRamp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – LiveRamp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

LiveRamp Price Performance

NYSE RAMP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,451. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 172.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

