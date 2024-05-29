Analyzing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Bangkok Bank Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $455.82 million 1.41 $66.67 million $1.38 9.46 Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $18.47 0.19

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bangkok Bank Public. Bangkok Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bangkok Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Bangkok Bank Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Bangkok Bank Public.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Bangkok Bank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.37% 10.86% 1.01% Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bangkok Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Bangkok Bank Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards. It also provides deposit banking products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts; treasury management services; money market accounts; certificates of deposits; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking and international banking services, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing deposits, including transaction accounts. In addition, the company acquires brokered deposits, internet subscription certificates of deposit, and reciprocal deposits. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company serves its clients though branch network, as well as digital banking products. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising operating accounts; loans for SMEs, international trade, investment banking, and e-guarantee services; securities services, such as custodian, mutual fund supervisor, provident fund registrar, securities registrar, and debenture holders' representative services; personal loans for small businesses; payment, collection, and merchant services; digital banking services; and commercial cards. In addition, the company offers trade finance, remittances, export and import, project, corporate finance, electronic services, business strategic management by trading financial instruments, and financial advisory services, as well as liquidity, fund, and asset management services. Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

