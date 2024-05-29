Analyzing Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) and Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Traeger and Victoria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 1 1 4 0 2.50 Victoria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Traeger presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 91.83%. Given Traeger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Victoria.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger -13.54% -22.43% -8.01% Victoria N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Traeger and Victoria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Traeger and Victoria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $605.88 million 0.49 -$84.40 million ($0.66) -3.46 Victoria N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victoria has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Traeger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Traeger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Traeger beats Victoria on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app. The company also produces a library of digital content, including instructional recipes and videos that demonstrate tips, tricks, and cooking techniques that empower Traeger owners to progress their cooking skills; and short- and long-form branded content highlighting stories, community members, and lifestyle content from the Traegerhood. In addition, it provides wood pellets that are used to fire the grills; rubs, spices, and sauces; accessories, such as pop-and-lock accessory rail covers, drip trays, bucket liners, storage bins, and shelves; tools to aid in meal prep, cooking, and cleanup, including pellet storage systems, cleaning solutions, barbecue tools, and MEATER smart thermometer; replacement parts; and apparel and merchandise, including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and baseball hats. Traeger, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories. The company also offers logistics services. It provides its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Worcester, the United Kingdom.

