Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Angang Steel Stock Performance
Shares of ANGGF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Angang Steel Company Profile
