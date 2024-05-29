Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the April 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Angang Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ANGGF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Angang Steel has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Angang Steel Company Profile

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

