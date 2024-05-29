Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 1,817,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,730,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31. The firm has a market cap of £15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Angus Energy news, insider Richard Herbert bought 5,000,000 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,856.96). Corporate insiders own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

