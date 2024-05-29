Ankr Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ankr has a market cap of $449.44 million and $17.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,597.79 or 1.00018543 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00110409 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04505386 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $20,050,374.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

