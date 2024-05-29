Ankr Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $438.87 million and $18.52 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011621 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,710.04 or 1.00127052 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00111318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04521171 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $15,638,430.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

